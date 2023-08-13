What was the first-ever movie sequel?









Sequels are a divisive topic, never failing to cause a debate between movie lovers. One of the most memorable scenes in Wes Craven’s Scream sequel involves the characters discussing the idea, with resident film nerd Randy Meeks stating, in particularly meta fashion, “Sequels suck. By definition alone, they’re inferior films”.

The characters debate the importance of sequels, suggesting that sometimes they can trump the originals, like Terminator 2: Judgment Day or The Godfather Part II. For some cinema fans, the idea of cashing in on the success of a film that could easily stand alone makes sequels a betrayal of cinematic integrity and authenticity. However, the reality is that sequels are often excellent, reuniting fans with favourite characters and allowing people to immerse themselves in their world once more.

Of course, sometimes sequels become franchises, spawning unnecessary movies that simply feel rushed and made with the sole purpose of making a box-office profit. Whether you’re an advocate for sequels or not, they’re an inevitable part of the cinematic landscape, with some of the highest-grossing films of recent years being sequels, such as Oscar winners Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of the Water.

While it feels like sequels are becoming more prevalent than ever, the phenomenon has existed since the beginning of cinema, suggesting that it’s never too early to cash in on a successful idea. The first feature-length sequel was 1916’s The Fall of a Nation, which followed 1915’s The Birth of a Nation.

The latter remains one of the most controversial films ever made due to its extremely racist content and glorification of the Klu Klux Klan. Directed by D.W. Griffith, The Birth of a Nation has a complicated place in film history because, despite its heinous content, it was a technical feat for its time. The movie utilised new filming and editing techniques, such as close-up shots, aiding the development of innovative cinematic ideas.

Unfortunately, the movie also brought more positive attention to the KKK, leading to more anti-black crimes. Yet, that didn’t stop a sequel from being made the following year, this time directed by Thomas Dixon Jr, who penned the source material for The Birth of a Nation – The Clansman. Known as a “professional racist”, Dixon adapted The Fall of a Nation from his novel of the same name, hoping to earn as much success as the first film. He described his book as “a burning theme, our need of preparation to defend ourselves in the world war”.

The Fall of a Nation was unsuccessful, and the production company, Dixon Studios, was bankrupt by 1921. Luckily, the film is also lost, with only a few stills, posters and the score surviving.