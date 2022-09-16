What Noel Gallagher would say to David Bowie if he were alive









On the face of it, David Bowie and Noel Gallagher could not be further removed from each other, as both represent very different things musically. However, they are two of British rock’s most lauded icons, and for many, they represent the voice of their respective generations, with Gallagher being deeply influenced by David Bowie.

Bowie was the king of ephemera, never sitting still artistically. What he achieved throughout his career cannot be understated. Whether it be the androgynous, taboo-busting masterpiece that is 1972’s Ziggy Stardust or the disco-infused Let’s Dance, his oeuvre is as colourful as they come, with something for everyone, a testament to his creative dexterity and commitment to pushing the boundaries. There’s no surprise that Bowie can count everyone from Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell to Lorde as his disciples.

As for Noel Gallagher, he was the creative mastermind behind Oasis, Britain’s hottest export of the 1990s. The band expertly captured that moment in time with their swaggering music and sharp lyrics, meaning that revisiting their best work also acts as a vivid trip down memory lane for anyone alive back when anything seemed possible. Since then, he’s continued to find creative success with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, with his music getting as expansive as he’d previously teased towards the end of the Oasis.

Recently, at the premiere of the documentary Moonage Daydream, Gallagher reflected on his love for Bowie and even revealed what he would say to the late Brixton native if he were still alive. On the red carpet, Gallagher said: “I’m a big fan. I was a big fan anyway, but he’s more of an influence on me now than he ever was. He’s one of the all-time greats.”

While reflecting on his brief meeting with Bowie back in the day, Gallagher admitted: “I kinda wish I’d been in a different state of mind. I met him in the 1990s and all that went with that, and I don’t really remember a great deal about it, but if I met him now it’d be different.”

He was then quizzed on what he would say to Bowie now if he was alive, to which the former Oasis man quickly responded: “Can you go back on tour please?”

Gallagher concluded: “As my career has gone on, I get more into the fearlessness of just trying new things and not being worried about what people are gonna say about it, and just kind of putting yourself out there. I hope one day I’ll be influenced by the fashion but…”

