What is the most common name used in song titles?









Since the early days of popular music, there have always been songs with people’s names in the title. From Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ to Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Rhiannon’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’, countless names have been immortalised in famous songs. Subsequently, these names often become popular baby names, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a person called Jude who wasn’t named after The Beatles song.

It’s always exciting to discover a song that shares our name, although some people are much more likely to find theirs performed by their favourite singers than others. Several studies have been conducted over the years to discover those sung most often, and it appears that if your name begins with ‘J’, you’re much more likely to hear it set to music.

In 2014, a study conducted by Ben Blatt uncovered that ‘Johnny’ or ‘John’ was the most common male name used in song titles, with hits ranging from Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B Goode’, ‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ by The Beatles and Taylor Swift’s ‘Dear John’ featuring the name. According to Blatt, the number of songs referencing ‘Johnny’ might have something to do with musicians referencing other classic songs, like ‘Johnny B Goode’.

However, in 2023, Music Industry How To conducted a study which analysed 2,262,292 songs, finding that, while ‘John’ is the most used male name, ‘Mary’ is the most popular female name used in song titles. It can be found in the title of 1,803 songs, with the most popular being Ghost’s unexpected TikTok hit ‘Mary On A Cross’, which boasts a whopping 286,170,234 Spotify streams. This is followed by Tina Turner’s ‘Proud Mary’, which has 135,614,411 streams on the platform.

‘Maria’ is a close second behind ‘Mary’, featuring in 1,714 song titles such as Blondie’s 1999 comeback hit, which has 94,427,125 streams. Names such as ‘Jane’ and ‘Georgia’ can’t be forgotten, both of which are featured in hundreds of song titles, like The Velvet Underground’s ‘Sweet Jane’ and Ray Charles’ ‘Georgia on My Mind’ (although the latter name is often used in reference to the American state).

The new research cements ‘John’ as the reigning name champion overall, boasting 2,040 titles, with ‘Johnny’ falling slightly short with 1,071 entries. The most streamed song with ‘John’ in the title is Lil Wayne and Rick Ross’ 2013 hit, which is named after the famous Beatle, with the rappers singing, “If I die today, remember me like John Lennon”.

After ‘John’ and ‘Johnny’, timeless names like ‘David’, ‘James’ and ‘Peter’ appear the most. Other popular female names found in song titles include, ‘Juliet’, ‘Bella’ and ‘Linda’. If you’ve got one of these names, then you’re lucky enough to have hundreds of songs performed by musicians ranging from Frank Sinatra to Stevie Nicks at your fingertips.