What can we expect from 'Indiana Jones 5'? Everything we know so far









Sure, The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull somewhat killed the Indiana Jones franchise, but it’s impossible to forget the trilogy of utter greatness that came before it. Setting a new standard for action filmmaking in the 20th century, director Steven Spielberg created a new cinematic icon in Indiana Jones when he released Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, as well as sequels The Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade in 1984 and 1989.

Played by Harrison Ford since the very first instalment of the franchise, the iconic American actor was 64 years old in the most recent film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, a release that was thought to be the actor’s last in the series. Featuring alongside Shia LaBeouf, Cate Blanchett, John Hurt and Ray Winstone, Ford could not muster the performance to meet the high expectations of fans worldwide.

Now, Indiana Jones is due back on the big screen, with the fifth instalment of the series due for release in 2023. Stepping away from the franchise for the very first time, Steven Spielberg, who has directed each of the previous four films, will be taking an executive producer role in the fifth film, with the project being helmed by James Mangold, the celebrated director of Logan and Walk the Line.

What is Indiana Jones 5 about?

Since the very first film in the Indiana Jones franchise, tales of the titular whip-slinging archaeologist have been globe-trotting adventures sprinkled with ancient curses, myths and fantasy. Walking the tight line of realism, the series has always done well to seamlessly blend the realism of the real-world in with the dark nightmares of ancient folklore (aside from Crystal Skull, which jumped the shark with an unambiguous extraterrestrial tale).

Unfortunately for fans, plot details for the upcoming fifth instalment are few and far between, with nothing currently confirmed by the studio, producers or director.

Rumours in the movie industry spread quickly. However, Indiana Jones 5 is rumoured to be set in 1960s New York during the time of the space race. Coming up against a Nazi solider, who the USA is recruiting to work with NASA to help put a man on the moon, Jones will have to work with scientists on both sides of the race to come out on top.

Boyd Holbrook, who will star in the movie in a yet unnamed role, recently spoke to Men’s Health about the new film, stating: “I can assure you that it’s going to be badass. I got to see like half an hour of it when I went to L.A., and I saw Jim. You know, just look at his work: Ford v Ferrari, it’s gonna be fast, it’s gonna be badass, and it’s gonna have heart. All of his films have this emotional beat in them, but we’ve got this grand scale of Indiana Jones”.

Who is starring in Indiana Jones 5?

Making his fifth appearance as the titular adventurer, Ford will once again be reprising his role as Indiana Jones, making the character one of the most iconic in his filmography. Whilst Shia LaBeouf appeared in the previous movie and looked set to be taking over the reins from Ford, he has not been confirmed for the sequel, joining the likes of Karen Allen and Jim Broadbent, who have also been left in limbo.

The new film will instead star a host of new faces, with Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round, Casino Royale) playing the role of the Nazi villain, appearing alongside Antonio Banderas (The Skin I Live In), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Toby Jones (The Hunger Games), Boyd Holbrook (Logan) and Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong).

The most significant new addition to the cast is the Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, however, who looks to be taking a leading role in the fifth instalment. As reported by the British tabloid, The Daily Mail, producer Kathleen Kennedy, who also helms the Star Wars franchise, wants to see “big” changes with Indiana Jones 5, which could see Waller-Bridge take over as the whip-slinging archaeologist. “It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe,” the publication stated.

Waller-Bridge’s arrival on the set of the brand new film was met with praise, with director James Mangold reporting: “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers…When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself”.

(Credit: Oleg Nikishin / Alamy)

When will Indiana Jones 5 be released?

Eager fans of Indiana Jones, put your whips back in their holsters as you’ve got a little longer to wait for the release of the fifth movie in the series. Currently scheduled for release on June 30th, 2023, Disney will be hoping that the new movie will spark a renewed interest in the franchise. Whilst producer Kathleen Kennedy has suggested that Indiana Jones 5 could be the very last in the series, we fail to see how the party wouldn’t go on if the fifth film was a commercial success.

So, whilst we wait for the release of Indiana Jones 5, why not go back and revisit the world of cinema’s most iconic archaeologist, from the greatness of Raiders of the Lost Ark to the nonsensical campiness of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull?