Weyes Blood shares gloriously gothic new video for 'Grapevine'









Weyes Blood has shared an atmospheric video for her road-ready new single ‘Grapevine’. The Actual Objects-directed visual stars Natalie Mering as a car crash victim who discovers a wraith-like creature with glowing red eyes in a haunted graveyard. It’s all very Kate Bush, and we love it.

The ‘Grapevine’ video comes after Weyes Blood shared a nautical-themed visual for her And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow track ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,’ directed by Charlotte Ercoli.

The album marks Mering’s first full-length release as Weyes Blood since 2019’s Titanic Rising. The forthcoming LP was produced by Mering and Foxygen’s Jonathon Rado. ‘A Given Thing’, however, was so-produced by Rodaidh McDonald.

Since 2019, Mering has collaborated with The Killers, appeared on Lana Del Rey’s critically-lauded album Chemtrails Over The Country Club and recorded with Tim Heidecker. This new album features guest appearances from Daniel Lopatin, Mary Lattimore and Meg Duffy.

Weyes Blood is set to embark on her international In Holy Flux Tour in the first months of 2023. The outing begins on January 28th with a performance at Festsaal Kreuzberg in Berlin and will run through to April 2nd, where it will conclude with a gig at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow will be available in physical and digital formats on Friday, November 18th, 2022. The album was written entirely by Natalie Mering, mixed by Kenny Gilmore at 101 studio and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge.