Weyes Blood announces new album 'And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow'









American singer-songwriter Natalie Mering, better known under her stage name Weyes Blood, has announced a new album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. The new LP will be her fifth studio album and will act as the follow-up to 2019’s Titanic Rising. Co-produced with Foxygen member Jonathan Rado, the new album will feature guest appearances from Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin, and Mary Lattimore.

“Well, here we are: Still making it all happen in our very own, fully functional shit show,” Mering wrote in a letter announcing the new album. “My heart, like a glow stick that’s been cracked, lights up my chest in a little explosion of earnestness. And when your heart’s on fire, smoke gets in your eyes.”

“Titanic Rising was the first album of three in a special trilogy,” she continues. “It was an observation of things to come, the feelings of impending doom. And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about entering the next phase, the one in which we all find ourselves today — we are literally in the thick of it.”

“Feeling around in the dark for meaning in a time of instability and irrevocable change. Looking for embers where fire used to be. Seeking freedom from algorithms and a destiny of repetitive loops. Information is abundant and yet so abstract in its use and ability to provoke tangible actions. Our mediums of communication are fraught with caveats. Our pain, an ironic joke born from a gridlocked panopticon of our own making, swirling on into infinity.”

With the announcement also comes the release of the album’s opening track, ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’. A sprawling six-minute track in the artist’s familiar haze of strings, keyboards, and ambience, ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’ is a stirring ballad riddled with anxiety and loss. The only comfort is that the entire world is feeling this way: “Everybody splits apart sometimes / Living in the wake of overwhelming changes / We’ve all become strangers / Even to ourselves.”

Check out ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’ down below. And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is set for a November 18th release.