Wet Leg announce new North American headline tour

Wet Leg, a band currently in the midst of celebrating a number one debut album, has announced a string of headline shows in North America.
The Isle of Wight-born band will begin their tour on July 29th at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. The four-day-long event will also feature Doja Cat, Metallica and Green Day, to name a few, and will undoubtedly be the highlight of Wetleg’s career so far.
The festival will kick off a busy few months for the band, as they also appear at the Mo Pop Festival in Detroit, as well as Osheaga in Montreal, all during the same weekend. Moving into August, Wet Leg has eight performances, including four festivals and concerts in some iconic venues, such as The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto and Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.
In September, Wet Leg will be stopping off in New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Louisville, St Louisville, Kansas City, Denver, Abiquiu, Salt Lake City, Pheonix and Las Vegas, another hectic month for a band that was unheard of a year ago.
In October, the group will begin to support Florence and the Machine, starting in Mexico City, Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego.
The tour comes after the massively successful debut album adequately named Wet Leg was released, including Chaise Lounge, Angelica, Ur Mum and Too Late Now.
Wet Leg North American Tour:
July
- 29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
- 30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop
- 31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
August
- 02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
- 04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
- 05 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
- 07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
- 26 – Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival
- 28 – Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic
- 30 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
September
- 01 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
- 03 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
- 04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
- 06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
- 07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
- 09 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
- 10 – Denver, CO @ Westword Festival
- 11 – Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival
- 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
- 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
- 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
October
- 04 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
- 06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
- 09 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #
- 12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #
(# with Florence and the Machine)