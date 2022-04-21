Wet Leg announce new North American headline tour









Wet Leg, a band currently in the midst of celebrating a number one debut album, has announced a string of headline shows in North America.

The Isle of Wight-born band will begin their tour on July 29th at the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. The four-day-long event will also feature Doja Cat, Metallica and Green Day, to name a few, and will undoubtedly be the highlight of Wetleg’s career so far.

The festival will kick off a busy few months for the band, as they also appear at the Mo Pop Festival in Detroit, as well as Osheaga in Montreal, all during the same weekend. Moving into August, Wet Leg has eight performances, including four festivals and concerts in some iconic venues, such as The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto and Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

In September, Wet Leg will be stopping off in New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Louisville, St Louisville, Kansas City, Denver, Abiquiu, Salt Lake City, Pheonix and Las Vegas, another hectic month for a band that was unheard of a year ago.

In October, the group will begin to support Florence and the Machine, starting in Mexico City, Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego.

The tour comes after the massively successful debut album adequately named Wet Leg was released, including Chaise Lounge, Angelica, Ur Mum and Too Late Now.

Wet Leg North American Tour:

July

29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop

31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

August

02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

26 – Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival

28 – Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic

30 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

September

01 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

03 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

10 – Denver, CO @ Westword Festival

11 – Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

October

04 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario

06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

09 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #

12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #

(# with Florence and the Machine)