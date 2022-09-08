Wet Leg cover Steve Lacy song 'Bad Habit'









If you’ve been paying attention to the Billboard Hot 100 over the past few weeks, you’ll have seen the meteoric rise of Steve Lacy and his summer jam ‘Bad Habit’ (and if you haven’t, might I suggest possibly reading our The Week in Number Ones column? I’ve heard it’s really good).

If you were reading the column, you probably saw us talking about ‘Bad Habit’ when it made a notable climb of 44 positions into the top 25 of the UK Singles Chart back in July. It’s been a slow-burning run for Lacy and his silky-smooth R&B track, but now he’s staring down the very real possibility of nabbing a number one song on both sides of the pond. He’s even offered some personal favours to anyone who can push the song up to the top of the charts.

Lacy hadn’t even had a single land on the Billboard Hot 100 before ‘Bad Habit’, but whether it’s thanks to some TikTok push or simply a classic case of a good song catching on at the right time, ‘Bad Habit’ has skyrocketed Lacy into the world of pop stardom. What’s the surest sign of that? Covers!

Who better to pay tribute to Lacy’s tongue-biting hit than English indie rock duo Wet Leg? When the pair visited the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier this week, they decided to bust out their own version of ‘Bad Habit’. Stripping the song of its slinky groove, the band decided to soup up the song as an anxious ball of energy, jacking up the tempo and leaning hard into Lacy’s lyrics of uncertainty.

Covers really are the most flattering gift that artists can give each other. Wet Leg themselves were gifted with one when tourmate Harry Styles took on their killer second single, ‘Wet Dream’. Now Wet Leg are in a power position to pay tribute to another up-and-coming artist. And so the cycle renews itself, over and over, amen.

Check out the cover of ‘Bad Habit’ down below.