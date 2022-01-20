Read the complete screenplay for Wes Anderson film 'The French Dispatch'









Wes Anderson has developed a stellar reputation for being one of the most original filmmakers around. It takes only one glance at any of his films to know that it is a Wes Anderson project and the perfect example of this is his latest artistic endeavour which came out in 2021. Titled The French Dispatch, this is the most Wes Anderson film that Wes Anderson has ever made.

Intended to be a love letter to journalism, Anderson curated an anthology of short but engaging stories in the structure of a literary magazine. Starring the likes of Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand and Timothée Chalamet among other contemporary icons, The French Dispatch was one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

Unfortunately, The French Dispatch cannot be counted among Anderson’s finest films which include gems such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox. For this new project, Anderson focused on his obsession with the artificiality of the cinematic medium which resulted in the creation of a detached cinematic experience.

However, it is still a fascinating film since it has been made by an artist who is often named among the most exciting filmmakers around. While Anderson has already moved on to making new projects such as a Roald Dahl adaptation, The French Dispatch remains an important addition to his legacy as a pioneering director.

The screenplay for The French Dispatch was penned by Anderson himself and it is now available for everyone to read in its entirety. Deadline recently released the full screenplay of Wes Anderson’s latest film and it can be accessed easily by those who are interested in knowing how exactly it was that Anderson translated his love for journalism to the cinematic format.

Read the full screenplay for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch here.