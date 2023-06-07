Wes Anderson set to cast Michael Cera in upcoming movie









The release of the new Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City may be mere weeks away, but the beloved director has already announced plans for his 13th film, starring Michael Cera in the lead role.

Anderson is preparing for a busy summer in 2023, with the release of Asteroid City, starring Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, just around the corner and his following film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, being released on Netflix in Autumn. Featuring the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade, the film will be Anderson’s second adaptation of a Roald Dahl story.

While speaking to The Film Stage, the Asteroid City cinematographer Robert Yeoman shared about the new project: “I’m out of the loop on that one. But [Wes Anderson] works. He’s a workaholic. I’ll give him that. We jumped right from Asteroid City into the Henry Sugar thing. We were in Spain and then we went to England. He works harder than anybody. He’s just always got something going on. I’m a little more like: take some time off and enjoy my life”.

Few other details about Anderson’s 13th movie have been revealed, aside from the fact that Cera will star and Jeff Goldblum, and Benicio Del Toro are rumoured also to be joining the cast.

Meanwhile, Yeoman gave further details about Anderson’s forthcoming live-action adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, stating: “We shot 16mm for the whole thing, which when I saw the finished film, the first thing I wrote Wes was I just love the 16mm. It has such a distinct look to it…But again, he’s pushing the boundaries and it’s a very different style, in some ways, than what Wes usually does”.

While we wait for more details regarding Anderson’s 13th movie, take a look at the trailer for Asteroid City below.