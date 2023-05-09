Scarlett Johansson on the “liberating” precision of Wes Anderson









The American actor Scarlett Johansson has spoken about the forthcoming release of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, recalling the “liberating” feeling he created on set.

Sitting down with Variety, Johansson spoke about the appreciation she had for Anderson, praising the construction of his scripts that prompted her to take a deeper look into her character Midge Campbell, a role specifically written for the actor by the filmmaker. “I was curious: Who is this person? How did she get here, to be so successful at that time? She’s this star of stage and screen — what drove her there?” she questioned whilst forming her character.

Continuing, she highlighted her fondness for Anderson’s tight scripts, adding: “I like the sort of constraints of Wes’ precision. I think in some ways, it’s more liberating”.

Johansson appears alongside the likes of Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, Jason Schwartzman, Edward Norton, Steve Carell, Adrien Brody and many more in Anderson’s long-anticipated sci-fi flick. The first trailer for the movie showed that the director will be jumping into full-on science fiction for the very first time, embracing a narrative that follows the arrival of aliens during a space convention.

Take a look at the latest trailer below.