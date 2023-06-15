Wes Anderson plans to shoot next film later this year









Wes Anderson, who recently completed work on his latest film Asteroid City, has already revealed plans for his next project and hopes to begin filming later this year.

Speaking with Cinema Teaser, Anderson explained, “I finished writing a new film, which was right before the writers strike happened. If everything goes well then we’ll be shooting that one this fall. This time around I just have three main characters in the film, that’s it”.

The lack of characters is a direct contrast from Anderson’s most recent work like The French Dispatch and Isle of Dogs. While details have been scarce, Anderson is said to have secured Michael Cera for a key role as one of the main characters in the film. Other rumoured members of the cast include Jeff Goldblum and Benicio Del Toro.

Anderson’s cinematographer Robert Yeoman attributes the rapid production start to the director’s work ethic, saying, “He’s a workaholic. I’ll give him that. We were in Spain and then we went to England. He works harder than anybody. He’s just always got something going on”.

As opposed to his recent filmography, Anderson went on to say that this latest project will focus on the connection between a father and a daughter, continuing, “Ever since my daughter was born, seven years ago, my wife said that I would end up doing a father-daughter story. I wasn’t sure what other stories I could tell, but then this film came along”.

Although production is slated for later this year, there is no word on any details of the plot apart from the father-daughter element or any release date set. In the meantime, Anderson’s recent film Asteroid City debuted at Cannes on May 23rd, 2023 and has a US release on June 16th.

Asteroid City features a star-studded cast, including Jason Schwarzman, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Hanks.