Wes Anderson picks his favourite musicals of all time









Wes Anderson‘s unmistakable touch in cinema has solidified his position as one of today’s most distinctive directors. Each film he crafts is a symphony of detailed visuals, eccentric characters, and stories that linger long after the credits roll. It’s no surprise, then, throughout his singular filmography, that Anderson’s works have become instantly identifiable to both seasoned critics and casual filmgoers.

2023 saw Anderson introduce audiences to the wonderful Asteroid City, which Far Out said “heralds a return to form from an auteur director who has gained a new sense of modesty.” Recently, the director gave us a quartet of shorts for Netflix inspired by the legendary Roald Dahl. Among these, The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar stood out, with its extended runtime of 40 minutes. While Anderson hasn’t dedicated a full feature to the musical genre, his films’ visual rhythm and unique aesthetic lend themselves well to the genre’s spirited vibrancy.

In a candid chat with Le Vidéo Club, Anderson delved deep into his fondness for musicals. Holding up The Pajama Game, he shared, “This one I showed my daughter. I was never a huge musical person; I didn’t watch that many musicals, but I’ve started to be because my daughter loves them. This is one I particularly love. There’s a sequence where they do a song called ‘Steam Heat’ that is really unforgettable. But the whole movie is great, and the colours are great.” While he admitted he wasn’t initially an avid fan of musicals, his daughter’s love for them led him to appreciate and discover gems within the genre.

His appreciation didn’t stop there. He then spoke warmly of Meet Me in St. Louis, declaring, “That’s [director] Vincente Minnelli, and that’s my favourite of his movies and one of my favourite musicals ever. Judy Garland.” With a mix of romance, drama, and outstanding musical numbers, it’s no wonder that Anderson is charmed by this timeless classic.

With a spotlight on Sadie McKee, Anderson delved into its intricate dynamics, stating, “Clarence Brown directs it, it has this song ‘All I Do is Dream of You’. That was written for this film, and Gene Raymond sings it.” However, what struck Anderson most about the film was its portrayal of male characters.

Despite their evident flaws and occasional betrayals, these characters were showcased in a sympathetic light. He elaborated on its intriguing character portrayals, observing, “You know, it’s her movie; the men are strangely flawed… The men let her down, yet they’re treated essentially as good characters, treated with sympathy – they’re strange characters. But she’s great, and it’s a wonderful movie.”

Given Anderson’s evident passion for the world of musicals, one can’t help but wonder: Will he one day channel this appreciation into a musical of his own? Until such a day arrives, fans can seek solace in Anderson’s heartfelt recommendations, with Sadie McKee being a standout. As he puts it, “I strongly recommend.”

Wes Anderson’s favourite musicals

The Pajama Game (Stanley Donen and George Abbot, 1957)

Meet Me in St. Louis (Vincente Minnelli, 1944)

Sadie McKee (Clarence Brown, 1934)