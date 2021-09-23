Wes Anderson directs new music video for Jarvis Cocker







Entitled Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top and described as “a tribute to French pop music and a musical extension of The French Dispatch“, former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker has collaborated with the esteemed director Wes Anderson for a new album of French music.

Accompanying the release of the main soundtrack that is scored once again by Alexandre Desplat, Cocker’s LP features a rousing cover of classic French hit ‘Aline’, which was written and recorded by popstar Christophe back in 1965. Set for release on October 22, the same day as the highly-anticipated film is due to hit cinemas, Wes Anderson has just released a new music video for Jarvis Cocker’s cover of the iconic French pop song.

As visually stunning as any of the illustrious films in the director’s filmography, the music video is a vibrant comic book of captivating animation that well reflects the soul of the original song. In addition to ‘Ailine’, the album also includes covers by Cocker and his solo band JARV IS as well as tracks by Françoise Hardy, Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot, Jacques Dutronc and many more.

The film itself is directed and written by Anderson, and is “set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th Century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine”. The cast includes Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Elisabeth Moss and newcomer Timothée Chalamet in perhaps one of the director’s most impressive ensemble casts.

Given a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival, The French Dispatch is described as a love letter to journalists. “I hope we come back with another one soon. Thank you,” Wes Anderson announced following the extended standing ovation for the film, with critics praising the film for its striking visual style and water-tight script. Owen Wilson, also a staple of Wes Anderson’s ensemble cast of The French Dispatch, noted the film as “so unique and original”, praising the storyline featuring Benicio Del Toro and Léa Seydoux as his favourite in the film.

For now, though, take a look at the brand new music video from Wes Anderson below.

