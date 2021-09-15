Jarvis Cocker and Wes Anderson team-up for 'The French Dispatch' album







Bespectacled former Pulp frontman, Jarvis Cocker, has again collaborated with esteemed director Wes Anderson for a new album of French music that has been written to accompany Anderson’s upcoming flick, The French Dispatch. Cocker famously made a cameo in Anderson’s 2009 adaptation of Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Anderson’s latest outing is due for release on October 22, with the film’s soundtrack that includes Alexandre Desplat’s original score, set to arrive on the same day. Desplat has worked with Anderson on a handful of memorable occasions, including Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The soundtrack LP also includes Cocker’s marvellous cover of classic French hit ‘Aline’, which was written and recorded by popstar Christophe back in 1965. However, it is critical that we establish that Cocker’s album is not the soundtrack but a separate accompanying work for the film. Anderson and Cocker have curated the album composed entirely of French music, which includes covers of songs that were released during the era the film is set in.

Entitled Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top, some of the renditions on the album were undertaken by Cocker and his backing band JARV IS, and these include the likes of Françoise Hardy’s ‘Mon Ami La Rose’, Serge Gainsbourg’s ‘Requiem Pour Un Con’, Brigitte Bardot’s ‘Contact’ and ‘Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous’ by Jacques Dutronc.

It is described as “a tribute to French pop music and a musical extension of The French Dispatch“, and has audiences hotly awaiting both the film and the album’s release.

Speaking to French publication Charente Libre back in April 2019, Anderson said of his latest feature: “The story is not easy to explain, (It’s about an) American journalist based in France (who) creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters, you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”

Typically, the film has an all-star cast boasting the likes of Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux and Frances McDormand, to name but a few.

Watch the trailer for The French Dispatch, below.

Comments