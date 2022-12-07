Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ gets 2023 release date









Asteroid City, Wes Anderson‘s upcoming drama, is set to arrive in cinemas next summer. In June 2023, Focus Features will release the film with a limited theatrical release and a wider release on Friday, June 23rd. It will be Universal Pictures that will handle the international distribution. Asteroid City will be the director’s 11th directed feature following his anthology comedy The French Dispatch.

“We are beyond thrilled to be the global home for Asteroid City, bringing Focus back in business with Wes and his producing partners,” the chairman of Focus Features, Peter Kujawski, said. “Wes is a generational talent whose films delight audiences around the world, and we’re sure that the combination of his incredibly emotional story and vision, combined with the insanely talented group of actors he has assembled, will mean that Asteroid City will be no different.”

The brief synopsis of the film reads: “Set in the mid-1950s in an American desert town, Asteroid City unfolds as a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.” Anderson co-wrote the story with Roman Coppola, the son of Francis Ford Coppola, who previously worked with Anderson for Moonrise Kingdom.

Anderson will be directing a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton and Adrien Brody. To complete the list of iconic names, the likes of (deep breath) Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson will all feature.

Cranston shared his experience working with Anderson, stating: “When you work for an author like that, it is a big trust exercise,” he said. “We did this movie coming up, Asteroid City, in Spain, and it wasn’t easy work. Working for Wes is not easy. It’s very detailed and very specific, and so you really have to really concentrate hard.”

Anderson’s work is characterised by an eccentric style, unique visuals and symmetrical compositions, a specific vision that all members of the cast and crew must commit to upholding. “It was a really, really great experience, albeit,” Cranston shared. “Again, the work was very specific and very difficult.”

Check out Anderson’s directing methods below.