Bryan Cranston says working on Wes Anderson movie 'Asteroid City' is "difficult"









Bryan Cranston has admitted that working with the acclaimed director Wes Anderson is not entirely easy. Cranston will feature in Anderson’s next film, Asteroid City, and will play alongside a truly star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlet Johansson, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe.

Cranston noted: “When you work for an author like that, it is a big trust exercise. We did this movie coming up, Asteroid City, in Spain, and it wasn’t easy work. Working for Wes is not easy. It’s very detailed and very specific, and so you really have to concentrate hard. What offsets that is the congeniality and the togetherness of the experience.”

Noting the great benefits of being on the project, he added: “We’re all at this five-star hotel in Spain, and every single night is a banquet. Every single night, you are exchanging thoughts and laughter, and someone brings a guitar, and you’re singing, and you’re talking. It’s just so familial. It’s like fulfilling an actor dream camp. It was a really, really great experience, albeit, again, the work was very specific and very difficult.”

Asteroid City will take place in 1955 at a Junior Stargazer convention in an American desert town. As expected of Anderson’s films, there will be scholarly competition, recreation, drama and romance throughout the film. However, as of yet, the film does not have a precise release date.

Cranston also admitted that working with Anderson is simply an opportunity that you don’t turn down. He said, “When someone like that calls, it’s the same thing; I did the same thing with Tom Hanks. When he calls for something, it’s like, ‘yes, and what am I doing?’ I say to Wes Anderson, ‘yes, what is it you want me to do?’ That’s the way it is for all the actors. We kind of show up and say, ‘what is it you want of us? How do you want to do this?'”