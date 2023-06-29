Wes Anderson is “afraid” to explore his Tik-Tok trend









Director Wes Anderson has admitted that he is “afraid” to explore the Tik-Tok trend mimicking his films that is currently popular on the social media platform.

While the online movement is a tribute to his unique style of films, that hasn’t stopped Anderson from being put off by it. Over recent months, the trend has been gaining traction as Tik-Tok users take the banalest parts of their lives and turn them into Anderson-esque works of cinema.

“I protect myself from that,” Anderson said of the videos in a new interview with Le Monde. “I’d be afraid to think: ‘Is this really how people see my films?'”

However, Anderson has found a soft spot for the ‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’ Instagram account, which showcases normal photographs that look as though they’ve been pulled from one of his movie.s

“It’s one of the only tributes that touched me!” the director said of the account. “They’re beautiful photos of places I’d like to have been.”

In our five-star review of Anderson’s most recent film Asteroid City, we wrote, “Asteroid City feels expansive in its sprawling ensemble cast, narrative structure and philosophical themes, but it’s all wrapped up neatly and tidily within two hours, a proud demonstration of the economy of cinema.”

The review continued, “Ultimately, the film is a heartfelt, engaging and surprisingly compelling success story that heralds a return to form from an auteur director who has gained a new sense of modesty and humility.”