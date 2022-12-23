Weezer share new song from ‘SZNZ: Winter’









SZNZ: Winter is the fourth and final release to come out of Weezer’s SZNZ series, wrapping up the year-long project that conceptually moves through the seasons with each album release. Each of the albums were released on the first day of every season, featuring its own unique sound.

The latest seven-track release naturally follows Spring, Summer and Autumn and includes the recent single ‘I Want A Dog’ and the freshly-released song ‘Dark Enough To See The Stars’. In a statement, the band described Winter as “the remedy for your seasonal depression”. They added that “SZNZ: Winter out now and we’ve got a video for ‘Dark Enough To See The Stars’ (directed by Peter Quinn) that’s pretty out of this world too.”

The grunge-tinged album explores themes of loneliness and was largely inspired by Elliot Smith, nowhere more clearly than on the lead single ‘I Want A Dog’. But Weezer’s signature 1990s rock-pop sound takes over most of the EP, making the handful of acoustic guitar moments a rarity.

SZNZ was initially intended to be promoted as part of a five-week Broadway residency, which was nixed due to low ticket sales. Taking to the band’s official Discord server, frontman Rivers Cuomo wrote: “I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion”.

Adding: “Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going, and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

Unperturbed, the band are set to appear at the Innings Festival in February of next year. The baseball-themed festival is set in Arizona, and the line-up includes The Pretty Reckless, Offspring, Eddie Vedder, The Black Crowes, and Paris Jackson. Weezer are also set to appear at Kentucky’s Railbird festival in June 2023.

Watch the video for ‘Dark Enough To See The Stars’ below.



