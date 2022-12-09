Weezer release the disappointing new single ‘I Want a Dog’









Weezer - 'I Want a Dog' 1.5

Weezer have released ‘I Want a Dog’, the lead single from SZNZ: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with SZNZ: Spring, which the American indie legends released back in March. SZNZ: Winter will mark the final release of the series upon its full release on December 21st.

As you might have guessed, the four EPs have traced the seasons this year, with SZNZ: Summer and Autumn arriving in June and September, respectively. The four seasonal specials followed the release of the band’s 15th studio album, Van Weezer, which arrived in May 2021.

The new single ‘I Want a Dog’ begins as a demure acoustic composition which hears Rivers Cuomo assert his love for dogs. “I want a dog / ‘Cause he’d try to lick my face / And he would smile / When I get home to my place / I want a dog,” the lyrics read.

Towards the middle of the track, the full ensemble enters the fray for an electric onslaught as the visuals become increasingly psychedelic. While ‘I Want a Dog’ might push some buttons for the most pious of dog lovers out there, it serves as little more than an earworm. Its only redeeming feature is that the earworm shouldn’t hang around for too long.

Earlier this year, Weezer made plans for an emphatic post-pandemic debut residency on Broadway. Sadly, they were forced to cancel the shows “due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.”

The full statement from Cuomo read: “I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going, and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

Listen to ‘I Want a Dog’ below.