Weezer cancel Broadway residency following poor ticket sales









Weezer aren’t necessarily the sort of band you’d associate with Broadway and that juxtaposition sadly hasn’t paid off for the band. The group’s frontman, Rivers Cuomo, has revealed that the shows have been cancelled.

The band were set to play five nights at the Broadway Theatre beginning on September 13th. Each of the first four nights would see them on their new seasonal EP’s (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter), with the Sunday offering up a warm encore.

However, the shows have since been cancelled owing to low ticket sales with Cuomo stating: “I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.)”

He continued: “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared your schedules and made travel plans to be with us.”

He concluded: “Thanks to Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

As of yet, no further plans have been released. While fans who acquired tickets are naturally disappointed, they have credited the band for their honesty.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.