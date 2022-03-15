Weezer confirm first release of ‘Seasons’ project, SZNZ: Spring’









Hold on to your hats; Weezer have just announced the details of their much-anticipated ‘Seasons’ project. The first EP of the ‘Seasons’ saga, which will see the band share four studio releases in 2022 alone, is set to come out this week.

Initially, Weezer planned to release four full albums throughout the year, but it looks like they’ll now be shorter EPs. The recordings are due to be released on the first day of every season, with each carrying its own distinct musical style. Think Vivaldi with guitars.

With the spring equinox arriving on Sunday, March 20th, as promised, the first EP in the year-long series, SZNZ: Spring, will land along with it. The band took to Twitter to explain the project in more detail: “This year we’re releasing 4 EPs inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare and more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey”.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo has offered a few hints about the varying natures of the upcoming recordings. As he has previously revealed, one of the EPs will be inspired by the work of Elliot Smith, while another is set to be a slice of classic Weezer.

Speaking about the band’s springtime release, Cuomo said: “Spring is kind of like happy chill. And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall.” He then added that the “Elliott Smith-style” album will be a “sad acoustic” release that will arrive in time for – you guessed it – winter.

Celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, Weezer are busier than ever – clarifying that the iconic alt-rock veterans are “nowhere near the end of our story”. See the announcement, below.

The first of the four EPs, SZNZ: Spring is coming out on the Spring Equinox, 3/20.