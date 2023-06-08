‘Wednesday’ actor Percy Hynes White addresses sexual assault allegations: “the rumors are false”









Wednesday star Percy Hynes White has spoken out against recent sexual abuse allegations against him as a “campaign of misinformation”. The actor didn’t detail the allegations, but the statement follows a swirl of allegations that circulated on social media in January, following the emphatic first season of Wednesday.

“Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats,” Hynes White wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

“Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

“The rumors are false,” he asserted. “I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims”.

He added: “It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

On January 18th, 2023, a serious accusation surfaced on Twitter, with a user alleging that Hynes White had assaulted her at a party he hosted in Toronto. The anonymous female claimed that Hynes White had assaulted other women and engaged in questionable behaviour by organising parties where underage girls were provided with alcohol and drugs for the purpose of sexual encounters. The tweet in question has since been deleted.

“He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high who was 13/14 at the time. Last time I knew they had sex she was 16 and he was 20. He assaulted me at one of those parties awhile I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends,” the tweet read.

Several similar allegations followed. The veracity of these posts is, as yet, undetermined.