'Wednesday’ stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White sign up for new rom-com









Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White have agreed to a reunion in the upcoming rom-com Winter Spring Summer Or Fall.

In the smash hit Tim Burton-directed Netflix series, Ortega starred in the lead role as Wednesday Addams. Meanwhile, Hynes White played a psychic who was gifted with the ability to make art come to life. Their next project will see them appear in the directorial debut of Holidate writer Tiffany Paulsen. Additionally, Ortega will work as an executive producer.

The script for Winter Spring Summer Or Fall was penned by Dan Schoffer. According to a report by Deadline, “the pic being described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story follows two teens (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year.”

“We’re excited to be further diversifying MPCA’s robust slate with Winter Spring Summer or Fall,” producer Brad Krevoy said in a statement. “Jenna is enormously talented as an actor and producer, and we know both she and Percy will bring heartfelt depth to their roles and that, along with Tiffany’s experience with character and her vision for this film, will only enhance the brilliant script from Dan.”

Aside from Wednesday, Ortega also recently appeared in the A24 Ti West horror X, Scream 5 and HBO’s The Fallout. She’ll also feature in next year’s Scream 6, Finest Kind and Miller’s Girl in 2023.

Last week, it was revealed Wednesday has surpassed Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to become the second most-watched English-language show on the streaming service.

Netflix estimates over 150 million households have watched Wednesday since its release on November 23rd, 2022. During its first week, the show racked up 341.2 million hours viewed, and another 411.29 million hours were watched the following week. In 28 days, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story totalled 856.2 million hours, whereas Wednesday still has another week to climb higher.