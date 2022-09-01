Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' series to miss Halloween release date









Halloween is Tim Burton’s favourite day and this year the director was set to celebrate with the release of Wednesday. Helming the Addams Family franchise is perhaps the most natural career move since Kate Moss started advertising Diet Coke for the Grandmaster Spooks, but sadly for Burton, things have apparently encountered a small delay.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, the new Netflix incarnation has been in the works for a long time as Burton focuses on Wednesday Addams’ sinister years as a terrorising high school student.

There were whispers linking the show to a Halloween release date seeing as though it’s the perfect fit for the macabre family, however, it would now seem that it may actually be set to come out just a little later in the year. Netflix are still stating that it should emerge this autumn, but no date has been announced.

The official synopsis states: “Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

Netflix’s Director of Original Series, Teddy Biaselli, previously stated: “Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deetz and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

