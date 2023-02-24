Wednesday release video for new single ‘Bath County’









The North Carolina alt-rock band Wednesday have released a new song entitled ‘Bath County’, which is the latest offering from their upcoming album Rat Saw God. The track is accompanied by a music video directed by the band’s lead singer Karly Hartzman, which can be viewed below.

The new album will arrive on April 7th on the Dead Oceans record label, and Wednesday have already shared the singles ‘Chosen to Deserve’ and ‘Bull Believer’ from it. Rat Saw God is the full-length follow-up to the 2021 LP Twin Plagues, although we also saw the band release a collection of covers last year entitled Moving the Leaves Instead of Piling ‘Em Up.

Discussing the new track, Hartzman said in a press release: “This is a song I wrote on a porch in Bath County, Virginia, when me and [lead guitarist] Jake [Lenderman] were visiting Jake’s mom’s hometown. It includes some imagery I saw on that trip as well as a description of a guy we saw overdosed in a parking lot early one morning on our way to Dollywood.”

As for the inspirations behind the music video, she added: “The video I made myself is an homage to PJ Harvey’s video for ‘Man-Size.’ I’ve never seen someone emit as much confidence as she does in that video. I wanted to pretend for a minute I possessed that attitude but it was harder than it looks! Endless respect for Peej.”

Hartzman had also recently opened up on the financial pressures of touring during a feature with Pitchfork. “People claimed that I haven’t paid my dues because I wasn’t sleeping in the van—I’ve done that shit and it’s not sustainable,” she said. “Driving is so dangerous if you haven’t gotten a good night’s sleep. It made me confused that people were so combative, like, why are you advocating against yourself?”

Check out ‘Bath County’ below.