US propose rule change to hike touring visa costs for foreign musicians by 250 per cent









The United States Department of Homeland Security is making worrying plans to raise touring visa fees for non-US citizens by more than 250 per cent, sparking fear in musicians over the feasibility of them touring the country.

The DHS has proposed that application fees for the P visa – used for acts to perform temporarily in the US – should increase from $460 to $1,615. Meanwhile, the O visa – used for a longer-term working visit – would climb from $460 to $1,655. These increases include a $600 surcharge to fund the government’s asylum program.

A number of Canadian artists have spoken out over the proposed increased fees, including Tamara Lindeman of The Weather Station. She wrote on Twitter: “If you are a US citizen or Organisation, please make an official comment on this – instructions below – For context we already spend thousands of dollars just on visas to enter the US; it’s the only country we tour to with these prohibitive visa costs.”

Lindeman added in a follow-up tweet, “It’s a huge hardship to pay such high visa fees, in addition to a 30% withholding tax when we play in the US. It is hard enough to make money on tour as it is.”

Tom McGreevy of Ducks Ltd wrote to Stereogum to express his concerns with the price hike. He said, “This is a pretty big deal for bands from other countries, as it’s a significant burden on newer bands especially, but is also something that would impact American audiences in a significant way, as it’s going to discourage an awful lot of bands from touring and taking the first steps in building an audience here.”

In addition to the increased cost, the DHS has suggested that touring groups limit their members to 25 individuals. Should that number be exceeded, a separate application will have to be made. If that weren’t enough, the DHS has added insult to injury by claiming that they will now need 15 business days to process an application rather than the previous 15 calendar days.

