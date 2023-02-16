Watch Waxahatchee and Snail Mail cover The Killers song ‘When You Were Young’









Waxahatchee and Snail Mail have provided a cover version of the classic The Killers song ‘When You Were Young’ during the final night of Snail Mail’s Valentine Fest. The duo, whose real names are Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Lindsey Jordan (Snail Mail), came together at the Ottobar in Baltimore, Maryland, to give their version of the 2006 anthem on the fifth night of the series. The previous night, Jordan had performed with Mac DeMarco to cover the Talking Heads’ classic track ‘This Must Be The Place (Naïve Melody)’.

Jordan had also joined forces with Soccer Mommy earlier in the week to play through their take on ‘I’m With You’, the 2002 hit song originally sung by Avril Lavigne. The enitre concert series had been organised for Jordan to promote her second studio album as Snail Mail.

The record is called Valentine and was released by Matador Records in November last year. The record contains the wonderful singles, ‘Ben Franklin’, ‘Madonna’ and the title track. Jordan discussed the Valentine Fest concerts when they were announced alongside the release of the album last year.

She said: “It’s been almost five years since I’ve played my hometown, so we’re playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine’s Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me. We tried to do this last year but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait. I’ll see you at the Ottobar.”

The Ottobar is a significant venue for Jordan, as it was the Baltimore venue where she played her second-ever show as Snail Mail back in 2015, playing there a further four times over the next two years. The last time Jordan played in Baltimore as Snail Mail was in July 2018, just after she released her debut album, Lush.