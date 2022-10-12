Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson drop new Plains single 'Hurricane'









Plain - 'Hurricane' 4.2

New indie country duo Plains, made up of Waxahatchee leader Katie Crutchfield and solo star Jess Williams, are preparing to release their debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, later this week. Just to make sure we’re all still paying attention, which I hope you all are, the pair have dropped one final single before the LP’s release, ‘Hurricane’.

If you gravitate more towards the Waxahatchee side of the Plains equation, especially the singer’s most recent album Saint Cloud, then you’ll love ‘Hurricane’. Whereas the band’s previous two singles, ‘Problem with It’ and ‘Abilene’, were pretty heavy on country influences, ‘Hurricane’ has that potent mix of folk and indie that Waxahatchee is best known for. It also features Crutchfield as the lead singer, a change of pace from the mostly Williamson-focused ‘Abilene’.

“’Hurricane’ was the last song that was written for our record,” Williamson explained in a press release. “We knew we needed one more, and when Katie brought ‘Hurricane’ to the table we both knew the album was complete. It was incredible for me to watch this song reveal itself; from the early moments of Katie playing it for me on an acoustic guitar just days before we went to make the album, and then blossoming in the studio with the band into this total banger with huge choruses. Aidy’s video is the perfect companion for this tune, and we had a blast working with her and her team to make the visual world for this one come to life.”

The new track also comes complete with a new video directed by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant. “I had always had a vision of Aidy’s involvement in this video that really ended with just getting her in the room,” Crutchfield explains. “I trusted that she had the answer for the perfect way to visually accompany this song and from the jump she just deeply understood our vision, at moments better than we could have even explained it ourselves. I’m thrilled that she was so generous with her time and creative energy and I’m thrilled with how this turned out.”



“I’ve been a fan of Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson for a long time so when Katie asked if I would direct a music video for Plains I jumped at the chance,” Bryant adds. “We had a talented, hardworking crew and paid homage to Loretta Lynn’s ’70s TV performances. I’m also going to drive the bus for their tour, so see you on the road!”

Check out the video for ‘Hurricane’ down below. I Walked With You A Ways is set for an October 14th release.