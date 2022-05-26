Watch Yard Act frontman James Smith and grandad cover Tom Jones









Yard Act frontman James Smith and his grandad recently took to the stage in Warrington to perform a cover of Tom Jones’ 1966 hit ‘Green Green Grass Of Home’. Now, Smith has shared a snippet of their cover on Yard Act’s official Instagram page, and it is brilliant.

“A few weeks ago my grandad Dave asked us if we knew ‘Green, Green Grass of Home’ by Tom Jones,” Smith wrote. “We didn’t. He said if we learnt it, he’d get up and sing it in Warrington. We said we would. He thought we were taking the piss.”

“Six pints of Guinness later, there he stood. He got a ‘Dave, Dave, Dave’ chant after and was absolutely buzzing. It felt good to be home, brief though it was.”

It’s been a busy year for the Leeds quartet. They recently shared their video for their track ‘100% Endurance’, which is taken from their critically acclaimed debut album, The Overload, which was released to much fanfare back in January.

Reviewing The Overload, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen wrote: “With The Overload, Yard Act have landed the first great album of 2022. In the process, they’ve set a high watermark for not just other so-called “post-punk” bands, but for all bands and artists making rock music right now. Mindless pop-adjacent pap won’t do, but neither will tuneless hucksters who think that angular riffs and off-kilter rhythms are all you need to start a band. Yard Act prove that having something to say is only as good as the package it comes in, and the quickest way to make a strong first impression is by making music that people actually want to listen to and sing along with.”

The band are currently nearing the end of their UK tour, which will conclude at the Norwich Arts Centre this Friday (May 27th). They are also set to perform across the UK festival circuit this summer, including at the historic Glastonbury at the end of June. They will then be heading out on another UK tour in November. Tickets can be purchased here.

Watch the footage of Smith and grandad performing below.

