Watch Viola Davis in the fierce new trailer for 'The Woman King'









The Woman King, the new highly-anticipated historical action movie, has received its very first trailer, with Viola Davis starring as a fierce warrior defending her land against European invaders.

Helmed by the filmmaker behind the 2020 action movie The Old Guard, Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King shows off an intriguing premise, backed up by an impressive ensemble cast. Based on true events, this historical epic takes place in the 18th century and tells the inspiring story of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa for several generations.

Featuring Davis in the leading role, The Woman King is supported by the acting talents of Lashana Lynch, Jordan Bolger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu who create a formidable ensemble cast.

Calling this film her “magnum opus”, Davis recently spoke to Vanity Fair about the new movie, stating: “I’ve never had a role like this before. It’s transformative. And to be a producer on it, and to know that I had a hand in bringing it to fruition…There’s always a vision you have for your career, but there are very few roles as an actress of colour. Dark skin with a wide nose and big lips. I’m just gonna continue to say it. Those stories are extraordinarily limited”.

Continuing, she adds, “I knew what it would mean to us as Black people. Something that has never been done before. And what it would mean for Black women sitting in that movie theatre. The responsibility is really high”.

See the trailer, below.