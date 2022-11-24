Watch the trailer for new Nicolas Winding Refn show 'Copenhagen Cowboy'









Nicolas Winding Refn has been one of the most enigmatic directors in the contemporary landscape for a while now. While some cite him as a prime example of “style over substance”, the uniqueness of his filmmaking style is simply undeniable.

After his sprawling 2019 show Too Old to Die Young, Refn is set to return with a new neo-noir series titled Copenhagen Cowboy. It stars Angela Bundalovic as Miu, a renegade who embarks on a perilous journey in search of her nemesis.

At the Venice Film Festival premiere, Refn said (via Deadline): “I’ve done films in the past with a certain type of character that was first played by Mads Mikkelsen in Valhalla Rising on one hand and then Ryan Gosling played him as a driver in Drive, and then Vithaya [Pansringarm] played him as a lieutenant in Only God Forgives.”

The director added: “So, I was working with Robert Wade and Neal Purvis, or Purvis and Wade as they are called, on a larger female evolution of that character and then suddenly one night, I was like, ‘Maybe I should try to do a version of it as female and not just one but many.’ So, I said, ‘I’m going to make my version of a superhero show.’ And that was the kind of aspiration to do it.”

Refn also explained his artistic mission for this new project: “With ‘Copenhagen Cowboy,’ I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.”

Watch the trailer below.