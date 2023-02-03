Watch Jake Gyllenhaal star in the new trailer for Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’









A brand new trailer for The Covenant – the latest offering from director Guy Ritchie – has arrived. the project stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a former soldier returning to Afghanistan to track down the interpreter responsible for saving his life during an ambush by Taliban forces.

The movie marks a change of tone for Ritchie, who made his name crafting bombastic crime films full of cockney witticisms. His most successful film of the last few years was 2019’s The Gentleman, which told the story of an American expatriate businessman looking to sell his highly lucrative marijuana empire in London.

The Covenant looks set to evoke the stern existentialism of The Wrath of Man – Ritchie’s 2021 picture about a for-hire gunman hunting the killer of his only son. The trailer features nothing in the way of witty banter and is most certainly not set in London.

The Covenant trailer begins with a squadron led by Gyllenhaal’s Sergeant John Kinley being attacked by members of the Taliban. After Kinley is knocked unconscious, we learn that he is recounting the story of the skirmish to a friend. “I don’t remember any of it,” he says. “I only remember the interpreter.”

We later learn that Salim, the interpreter, only took the job with Kinley’s squadron for “the money” and that the Taliban killed his son. When the footage of the ambush is replayed, we see Salim shoot the Taliban soldiers and rescue Kinley, dragging him across the mountains and back to his family. “For three weeks, this family believed you were dead,” says a character played by Emily Beecham. “We owe that man your life.

The Covenant follows Kinley as he returns to Afghanistan to locate Salim and bring him and his loved ones back to the United States to safety. You can check out the trailer below.