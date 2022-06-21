Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules'









Ditching the crime movies for something a little more marketable, British filmmaker Guy Ritchie will once again team up with Disney for a live-action Hercules movie.

His movie will follow the double-bill of Hercules movies audiences were treated to in 2014, with The Legend of Hercules directed by Renny Harlin and the Brett Ratner adaptation, simply named Hercules, starring Dwayne Johnson.

Little is currently known about Ritchie’s upcoming adaptation of the classic animated movie, though if previous Disney animations are anything to go by, you can be sure that the likes of songs such as ‘Go the Distance’ and ‘The Gospel Truth’ will stick around. The title character is yet to be cast either, so all we really know is that Joe and Anthony Russo will be producing and the Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings screenwriter will pen the script.

Ritchie’s enjoyed a healthy film career in recent years, making the billion-dollar hit Aladdin in 2019, followed by the crime capers The Gentleman and Wrath Of Man in 2021 and the release of the spy movie Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre later this year.

Featuring the likes of Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Bugzy Malone, Josh Hartnett, Kaan Urgancıoğlu, Hugh Grant and Eddie Marsan, the new film follows a special agent and his team of operatives who recruit a Hollywood star on an undercover mission.

Check out the trailer for Ritchie’s new film, below.