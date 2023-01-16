Watch Tony Hawk join Goldfinger onstage to play 'Superman'









Over the past weekend, American punks Goldfinger enlisted skating legend Tony Hawk to perform their 1997 fan favourite, ‘Superman’.

Hawk joined the band at their show in Anaheim, California, on Saturday (January 14th). Before jumping into the song at the House of Blues, Hawk said that the track ‘Superman’ – best known for its inclusion in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game – “has defined our video game series for decades”.

“It’s been an honour to finally join these guys for [‘Superman’]”, Hawk told the audience at the end of the track.

‘Superman’ is the opening track on Goldfinger’s second studio album, 1997’s Hang-Ups. The song was then popularised when it featured on the now-famous soundtrack for the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in 1999. It also appeared in the 2012 remaster of the game and the hit 2020 remake.

Notably, Goldfinger wasn’t the only band that the Pro Skater series aided. Other classic punk outfits to feature on the soundtracks are Bad Religion, Millencolin and Fu Manchu, who all gave songs to the original run of games. Then, in the 2020 edition, the likes of Skepta, Machine Gun Kelly, Sublime, Less Than Jake and Alex Lahey appeared on the soundtrack.

As for Tony Hawk, his performance with Goldfinger isn’t his only recent musical flourish. In August 2022, he shocked fans in East London by joining The 900 – a band covering songs from the first Pro Skater – on stage to perform Agent Orange’s ‘Bloodstains’.

Speaking to the Metro, The 900 revealed they’d been in talks with Tony for some time and had to keep the secret under wraps. “The whole night was unreal, meeting Tony was a dream come true for all of us,” they explained.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.