Watch Tom Holland star in the brand new 'Uncharted' trailer









Movie studios have been trying to adapt video games for decades with the dynamic world of free roam adventures and 8-bit arcade games often translating poorly to the silver screen. From the many instalments of Tomb Raider to Mortal Kombat to Sega’s jewel Sonic the Hedgehog, Hollywood has tried many times and failed on multiple occasions, with the formula yet to be perfected.

The Playstation property Uncharted is the latest to receive the cinematic treatment, casting Tom Holland as the iconic video game adventurer Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg playing Drake’s elderly sidekick, Sully. A prequel to the video game series, the brand new Uncharted film is directed by Ruben Fleischer who also helmed Zombieland, Marvel’s Venom and the 2013 crime film, Gangster Squad.

Arriving in February, the new film will co-star Antonio Banderas as the villain, whilst the script is penned by Rafe Judkins, Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, the latter of which wrote Iron Man along with Men in Black: International. Uncharted will be released shortly before the video game adaptation Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releasing in April, starring Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Adam Pally.

Hoping to capture the same sense of adventure and genuine artistic quality of the original Playstation games, Sony Pictures hope that Uncharted may spark a new revolution in video game to movie adaptations. There’s no better star to lead the film than Tom Holland either, with the actor fresh off the back of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel’s latest blockbuster co-starring Willem Dafoe, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Kickstarting Phase 4 of Marvel’s new cinematic chapter, Spider-Man: No Way Home will soon be followed by Thor: Love and Thunder,Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.