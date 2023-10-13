Watch Timothée Chalamet star in the new trailer for ‘Wonka’ 









Warner Bros have released a new trailer for Wonka, their upcoming historical fantasy movie starring Timothée Chalamet as a young version of the eccentric chocolatier created by Roald Dahl for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Directed by Paul King, best known for his work on the British hits Paddington and Paddington 2, Wonka looks like it will be packed to the brim with extravagant production design and lavish set pieces – just like King’s previous big-screen outings for the Peruvian bear.

The first trailer, which revealed the first proper look at Chalamet as the young inventor and confectionary maker, also teased the inspired casting of Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa, ending with a hint of the much anticipated ‘Oompa Loompa’ song.

In this new look at Wonka, the Oompa Loompa is seen in all his singing glory and a more detailed glimpse into how he and Willy Wonka meet – and how the chocolatier manages to capture him in the first place. Apparently deviating from the source material, which spoke of Wonka encountering the Oompa Loompas in a faraway land, the trailer hints at Grant’s Loompa sneaking into Wonka’s home.

“So you’re the funny little man who’s been following me!” Wonka says after ensnaring the Oompa Loompa in a glass jar and trapping him with a Rube Goldberg-like machine. “How dare you,” the Oompa Loompa cries indignantly. “I will have you know that I am a perfectly respectable size for an Oompa Loompa.”

There have been two iterations of Willa Wonka previously: the beloved Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005. Chalamet’s version depicts a younger Wonka before he’s set up his famous factory.

The trailer also reveals more of its star-studded cast, including Keegan-Michael Key as the inept yet mean-spirited police chief, Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother, Rowan Atkinson as a priest and Matt Lucas and Matthew Frayton as the hilariously pompous Prodnose and Fickelgruber.

Watch the new clip below.