







The first trailer for Paul King’s upcoming musical fantasy movie, Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as the famed chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka, has now been released.

The Wonka movie serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was made into a 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, directed by Mel Stuart and starring Gene Wilder in the titular lead role.

Chalamet recently spoke of his joy at getting the lead role in King’s new movie and noted his admiration for Stuart’s classic film. The actor appeared at the Warner Bros CineEurope event in Barcelona to discuss a number of his upcoming performances.

“It was a dream come true,” Chalamet said of getting the nod from King to star at the chocolate factory owner, adding, “I grew up on the Gene Wilder movie. The actor then noted how Wonka would serve as a prequel to the entire story”.

“It’s really how Willy became Wonka,” he said. Chalamet had previously told Vogue that he was looking forward to showing younger cinema fans an “optimistic” narrative in a world full of anxiety and dread.

“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” Chalamet said. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric. When there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate. This is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier.”

Watch the trailer for Paul King’s upcoming movie Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, below.

See more Watch the first trailer for ‘Wonka’ starring Timothée Chalamet pic.twitter.com/573tAssyQL — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) July 11, 2023