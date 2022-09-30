Watch Timothée Chalamet in the new trailer for 'Bones and All'









Collaborators Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are back, as the trailer for their new film Bones & All arrives online to wild reception.

Based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, Bones & All takes place in the 1980s and follows a love story between a pair of teenage cannibals, Lee (Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell). The new trailer gives us a detailed look into the movie, with the anticipated release looking like a brooding drama spiked with moments of violence, featuring Chalamet at the very height of his fame.

The full synopsis for the film reads: “A story of first love between a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society and an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a 1,000-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness”.

Whilst Guadagnino directs, working with Chalamet for the first time since the award-winning 2017 film Call Me by Your Name, the screenplay is being written by David Kajganich, the same mind behind the scripts for A Bigger Splash and the horror remake Suspiria. Chalamet and Russell will be joined by a cast that includes Chloë Sevigny, Mark Rylance, André Holland, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Guadagnino’s film Call Me By Your Name became a cultural sensation when it was released in 2017, catapulting actor Chalamet to international acclaim and success in the films of Wes Anderson and Denis Villeneuve. Starring alongside Armie Hammer, this on-screen duo almost never came to fruition, particularly after Call Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory recently revealed that Shia LaBeouf almost took the lead role.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Bones & All, below.