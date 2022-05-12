Watch the trailer for the directorial film debut of Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge









Tom DeLonge has always had an air of teenage youthfulness about his musical output with pop-punk legends Blink-182 and Angel & Airwaves.

Now, he is set to bring that to cinema with his directorial debut. The coming-of-age sci-fi adventure flick is titled Monsters of California and DeLonge and co are currently looking for distributors for the project.

DeLonge’s engagement in cinema dates back to 2011 with the psychological space exploration indie film Love, which DeLonge helped to produce and scored.

Now, the frontman feels he is ready to helm his own project. “Anyone who knows me, or follows me on social media, knows I’m no stranger to the paranormal, which is why directing Monsters of California was a no brainer,” he said of directing the film.

Continuing: “The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humour that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days.”

Adding: “In recent years, I’ve had the good fortune of helping the Government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it’s that experience which helped inspire this movie. I can’t wait for audiences to see the f**ked up fun adventure these kids go on.”

According to the press release, “Monsters of California follows teenager Dallas Edwards and his misfit friends as they attempt to unearth answers to a series of mysterious, paranormal events happening around Southern California. As they peel back the layers on this onion of the unexplainable, they unravel the extraordinary secrets held within the deepest levels of the Government.”

The Stranger Things of the 1990s feel to the project should certainly titillate a lot of fans. As of yet, the project, starring Curb Your Enthusiasm favourite Richard Kind, is still awaiting distributors, but DeLonge will be hoping that the enchanting trailer can help lift the project off the ground.

