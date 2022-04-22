‘Stranger Things’ creators discuss spin-off plans









Having always reflected a dark, cosmic side, Netflix’s iconic series Stranger Things is set to ramp things up in its upcoming fourth series according to the cast and crew who have reported a significantly more sinister tone.

Meanwhile, show creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have recently confirmed that a spin-off show is already in the pipeline, to be released after the fifth and final series of the show. In conversation with SFX, the creators explained that they were not sure what shape the show would take but stated that the idea has “a lot more gas left in the tank”.

“We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’” Matt explained, adding some exciting fuel to the ever-churning rumour mill.

Continuing, he added, “I want to feel the pull of ‘God I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not”.

His brother, Ross, also explained, “The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done,” before teasing: “I do think we have something pretty exciting, so we’ll see”.

Season four of Stranger Things is separated into two different volumes, with the first half set to be released on Netflix on May 27th, before the second half arrives around a month later on July 1st. Check out the thrilling new trailer, below.