Watch the trailer for Wes Anderson’s new movie ‘Asteroid City’









The new trailer for Wes Anderson’s 11th movie, Asteroid City, has been released online. The clip showcases some of Anderson’s unique style as well as the impressive cast, which features old favourite Jason Schwarzman as well as new additions, including Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks.

The latest instalment of Anderson’s oeuvre follows on from the Timothée Chalamet-led project The French Dispatch, which was released in 2021 as a “love letter to journalists”. The new Asteroid City trailer shows that Anderson hasn’t given up his preferences for unusual stories and settings.

Upon announcing the release date of the picture last year, the chairman of Focus Features, Peter Kujawski, said. “Wes is a generational talent whose films delight audiences around the world, and we’re sure that the combination of his incredibly emotional story and vision, combined with the insanely talented group of actors he has assembled, will mean that Asteroid City will be no different.”

Set in a fictional desert town in 1955, the movie tells the story of a Junior Stargazer convention where eccentric parents and students from across America gather to compete for a scholarly prize. However, once major world news threatens the event and the order of life on earth, comedy, drama, and unlikely romance ensue. Anderson co-wrote the story alongside the son of Francis Ford Coppola, Roman, with whom Anderson previously worked on Moonrise Kingdom.

Known for his ability to assemble impressive Hollywood casts, Asteroid City features his most spectacular ensemble yet, with the likes of Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke, Rupert Friend, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe and Jeff Goldblum each starring among many other big names.

Speaking about his collaboration with Anderson, Cranston previously stated: “When someone like that calls, it’s the same thing; I did the same thing with Tom Hanks. When he calls for something, it’s like, ‘yes, and what am I doing?’ I say to Wes Anderson, ‘yes, what is it you want me to do?’ That’s the way it is for all the actors. We kind of show up and say, ‘what is it you want of us? How do you want to do this?’”.

Asteroid City will be headed to the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, with James Mangold’s blockbuster Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny also rumoured to be premiering.

Take a look at the trailer for Asteroid City below.