Watch the trailer for upcoming documentary ‘The Stones and Brian Jones’









The trailer for The Stones and Brian Jones has been released. Directed by Nick Broomfield, the documentary will feature interviews and unseen archive footage to tell the story of The Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones.

According to the description, “The Stones and Brian Jones explores the creative musical genius of Jones, key to the success of the band, and uncovers how the founder of what became the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world was left behind in the shadows of history.”

The trailer’s voiceover suggests that the film will take a look at how Jones founded the band at just 19 years old and his increasing friction with frontman Mick Jagger.

“If you had to do it all over again, do you think you’d go the same lot again… now that you realise the demands that are put on you as a tremendous success?” an interviewer asks him in the trailer’s final moments. “I’d do it a hundred times over if I could. I love it,” Jones responds.

In a statement, Broomfield shared his long-standing love affair with the band, “The Rolling Stones were a major influence in my formative years. Brian and Mick [Jagger] were heroes of the day, their rebellion and breaking of the rules were a great inspiration to us. Making this film was an opportunity for me to look at that formative growing up time until the shock of Brian’s death in 1969, the darkest moment in the history of The Stones, when things changed.”

The Rolling Stones have also hinted at a documentary of their own, which will chart the making of their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.

The Stones and Brian Jones will receive at a special theatrical screening on November 7th before it is digitally released on November 17th.

Watch the new trailer below.