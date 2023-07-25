Watch the trailer for Travis Scott’s new movie, ‘Circus Maximus’ with Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn and Harmony Korine









American rapper Travis Scott has released the trailer for his brand new feature film Circus Maximus, a movie companion to his forthcoming album Utopia releasing on Thursday, July 27th.

The surprise movie has a vast array of directorial talent, with the likes of Climax’s Gaspar Noé, Drive’s Nicolas Winding Refn, Lamb’s Valdimar Jóhannsson and Gummo’s Harmony Korine taking charge behind the camera. They join Scott who will be helping out behind the scenes, as well as the master music video creator Kahlil Joseph, who has worked with the likes of Flying Lotus, Beyoncé and FKA Twigs in the past.

The synopsis for the new feature film reads: “Prepare to enter Circus Maximus as Travis Scott takes his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album Utopia”.

Continuing, the synopsis adds, “The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes”.

Scott previously released the single ‘K-pop’ from Utopia, with the song featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

The musician also released a poster for the new movie, which claims that A24 has produced the film. This claim has since been denied by the film studio.

Take a look at the new trailer and poster below.

See more CIRCUS MAXIMUS JULY 27th pic.twitter.com/KJWBVYebh5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 25, 2023