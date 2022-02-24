Watch the trailer for new Netflix series 'The Andy Warhol Diaries'









Andy Warhol is a legendary figure in the pop art movement and became a pop-culture phenomenon through his post-modern films and managerial charge of The Velvet Underground. Netflix is introducing a six-episode series based on the life of the icon that is set to premiere on March 9th, 2022.

Titled The Andy Warhol Diaries, the show will be directed by Andrew Rossi. Executive producer, Ryan Murphy, plays an integral role here as he closely examines the illustrious life and career of the trailblazing artist.

While the series mainly uses his real-life diaries to delve deeper into various known and unknown secrets about Warhol, they also use cutting-edge AI technology to generate Warhol’s voice as a voice-over for several clippings.

With an abundance of interviews with those who were close to Warhol, the show also features Rob Lowe and John Waters as some of those who spill details about their experience working with the legend. The series promises a brilliant mix of all the stylistic elements and techniques that immortalised the artistic brilliance of Warhol.

From examining his childhood in Pittsburgh to tracing his “almost unbelievably diverse journey fluidly moving between mediums and through eras as an artist —both revered and reviled — director, publisher, TV producer, scene maker, celebrity, and much more”, the series will help humanise this larger-than-life figure that Warhol essentially is.

According to the synopsis, the show “deftly validates Warhol’s belief that the idea is not to live forever but to create art that will” and shows how he essentially created “contemporary culture”.

Watch the trailer below: