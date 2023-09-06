Watch the trailer for new horror ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’









Following in the vein of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the next movie to take a quintessential children’s character and twist them into something homicidal is the upcoming horror Mary Had a Little Lamb, directed by VFX artist and animator Jason Arber.

Based on the classic 19th-century nursery rhyme of the same name, this new horror ‘interpretation’ follows true crime podcast host Carla, who ventures deep into some woods to pursue a missing persons case. Along with her production team, Carla eventually discovers a mysterious house owned by a woman named Mary.

After being taken in by Mary, her ‘lamb’ is revealed – a grotesque sheep/human hybrid or simply an axe-wielding maniac wearing a lamb’s head costume. Either way, it looks horrible and proceeds to Carla and her crew with a thirst for blood.

The movie features May Kelly, Danielle Scott, and Christine Ann Nyland and will be released digitally and on DVD on October 3rd. It’s the newest offering from Uncork’d Entertainment, the studio behind a whole bunch of flamboyant horror films such as Scream of the Wolf and Vampus Horror Tales.

While the idea may seem somewhat ridiculous, previous films have indicated that they can be incredibly commercially successful. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, directed by independent British filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield. On a budget of less than $100,000, the movie pulled in $5 million at the box office.

On the success of this model, which involves taking recent classic IPs that have entered the public domain and putting a horror spin on them, Frake-Waterfield has confirmed two more projects: Bambi: The Reckoning, based on the beloved 1923 Austrian novel and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare.

Watch the trailer for Mary Had a Little Lamb below.