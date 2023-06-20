Watch the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’ starring Zendaya









The first official trailer for the new Zendaya film Challengers has been released. With the film set to hit screens later this summer now that production has wrapped.

The romantic comedy film centres around the love triangle that develops between a tennis pro, his coach/wife, and an amateur player with a strong connection to both. Zendaya stars alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in the light-hearted movie.

“Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

“To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a ‘Challenger’ event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor),” the synopsis concludes.

The film will be the latest feature helmed by director Luca Guadagnino, who remains best known for films like Call Me By Your Name and the 2018 horror remake Suspiria.

Challengers is Guadagnino’s third film in as many years, with the director previously producing 2021’s Beckett and directing 2022’s Bones and All.

Check out the trailer for Challengers down below. Challengers is set for a September 15th release.