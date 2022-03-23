Watch the thrilling new trailer for 'Where The Crawdads Sing'









Only the second feature film project of Olivia Newman’s career, the trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing has been released online to much early excitement.

Having directed the Netflix movie First Match in 2018, Newman’s latest film follows the life of a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep south after she becomes the suspect of the murder of a man she has strange connections with, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Harris Dickinson in lead roles. Based on the celebrated book of the same name by Delia Owens, the script has been adapted by the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Beasts of the Southern Wild, Lucy Alibar, making this something immediately worth your time.

Having recently appeared in the popular series Fresh and Normal People, Daisy Edgar-Jones has become a pertinent rising star, with her performance in this brand new film looking like it might take her career to whole new levels. Dark, brooding and intense, this brand new drama looks to be a faithful adaptation of the thrilling novel.

Having celebrated consecutive years of great success, 2022 looks to be another breakout year for female filmmakers after Chloé Zhao picked up the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2021 for Nomadland and Julia Ducournau received the Palme d’Or for her violent body horror Titane.

With Jane Campion primed for success at the 94th Academy Awards for The Power of the Dog, even more success for women in the arts could be en route, with Olivia Newman’s new film joining brand new projects from the likes of Olivia Wilde, Joanna Hogg and Claire Denis.

Newman’s film is certainly among the most highly anticipated films of the year, with its complex mystery sure to get audiences through the cinema doors when it’s released in July later this year.