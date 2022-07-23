Watch The Prodigy honour Keith Flint live in Brixton









Dance masters The Prodigy paid tribute to their late frontman Keith Flint while performing their iconic 1996 track ‘Firestarter’ in London.

Tragically, Flint died by suicide in March 2019, aged just 49 years old, which devastated the band and their fans. However, earlier this month, the surviving band members went out on tour for the first time since his passing. Fittingly, last night, they paid tribute to their late brother in arms at the first of their three consecutive headline dates at Brixton Academy.

At one point in the set, the band tore through ‘Firestarter’, and as the footage shows, the crowd went wild. During the track, the band beamed a laser outline of Flint on stage that moved in time with the music. MC and vocalist Maxim, stood still, crossing his arms behind his back as a mark of respect.

“He’s still-fucking-with us right now,” he proclaimed to the crowd as they neared the climax of ‘Firestarter’. “He’s still here! Mr Flint fucking lives on in here!”

The Prodigy will conclude their UK headline tour this weekend, with the final two shows at Brixton Academy tonight and tomorrow.

It has been a resounding success, and after the first show in Sheffield, the band took to social media to thank their fans. They wrote: “We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us, this ment [sic] so much to us, the whole place blew the fuk up and it was a night we will never forget”.

They continued: “Thank you for the continued luv and support, we luv all muthafukkas, Now let’s Fukin do it again!”

The Prodigy surprised everyone when they announced their return to the live circuit back in March, sharing a statement that read: “We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of [third album] ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.”

Ramping up the excitement, they told fans: “We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before. This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”

Watch The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint at Brixton Academy below.

