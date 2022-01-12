Watch the new trailer for 'The Worst Person In The World'









One of the biggest indie film successes of 2021, The Worst Person In The World is headed for a general release, with the film releasing a brand new trailer ahead of its time in cinemas. Directed by Joachim Trier, the film stars Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Hans Olav Brenner, Maria Grazia Di Meo and more in this charming romantic comedy taking place in Oslo, Norway.

Picking up the award for Best Actress at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Renate Reinsve stars as Julie, a young woman attempting to navigate the troubled waters of young life and love whilst trying to pin down her own identity. Suffused with a typically dark Norwegian sense of humour, The Worst Person In The World was also nominated for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, narrowly missing out on the award in favour of Julia Ducournau’s Titane.

The film has also been chosen as Norway’s submission to the 2022 Academy Awards, leading the pack alongside many other impressive Scandinavian films. Along with The Worst Person In The World, Denmark has submitted the compelling animated documentary, Flee, with Finland offering the celebrated Compartment No. 6 and Iceland have joined the party with the peculiar horror drama Lamb starring Noomi Rapace.

The current frontrunners for Oscar success at the 94th Academy Awards include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, as well as The Lost Daughter from Maggie Gyllenhaal, starring Olivia Colman.

The Worst Person In The World is due to appear in US cinemas via Neon on February 4th, whilst MUBI will be bringing the film to screens in the UK on March 25th.

See the trailer, below.